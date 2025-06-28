Stellantis to recall over 250,000 US vehicles over air bag issue, NHTSA says

Business Business Stellantis to recall over 250,000 US vehicles over air bag issue, NHTSA says

Stellantis to recall over 250,000 US vehicles over air bag issue, NHTSA says

Follow on Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 18:55:15 PKT

(Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI), is recalling 250,651 vehicles in the U.S. due to an improperly sealed side curtain air bag, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Saturday.

The recall affects certain 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news, trends and innovations that are driving the global automotive industry with the Reuters Auto File newsletter.

An air bag with insufficient pressure retention increases the risk of ejection and injury during a crash, NHTSA said, adding that dealers will inspect and replace the side curtain air bags, as necessary free of charge.

In a statement, Stellantis said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the defect, and urged customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.