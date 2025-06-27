PSX ends on a high note as KSE-100 soars over 2,300 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wrapped up Friday's trading session with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 index shot up by 2,332 points, closing at an impressive 124,379 points.

During the intraday session, the index even broke past the 125,000-point mark, gaining over 3,000 points at one stage — reflecting strong investor confidence.

In total, 484 companies traded at the PSX today.

Of those, shares of 334 companies went up, 116 saw a drop, while the remaining stayed unchanged.

The total trading volume hit 769.2 million shares, with a trading value of over Rs 37 billion.

This remarkable performance comes just a day after the market had closed with a dip of 715 points, pulling the index down to 122,046 points.

Market analysts say the surge was driven by positive investor sentiment, likely on the back of economic cues and hopes of fiscal stability.

The rally signals that investors are getting back in the game after a brief pullback.