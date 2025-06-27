PSX stages strong recovery as Budget 2025-26 sails through NA

KSE-100 rebounded with over 1,500 points during intraday trading

Published On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 12:08:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Friday after approval of the budget for next fiscal year 2025-26 was approved by the National Assembly.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 gained 1,567.07 points to climb to 123,613.53 points as the budget approval brought stability to the market and sparked buying rally.

A day earlier, the 100-Index turned around to bearish trend, losing 715.18, a negative change of 0.58 percent, and closing at 122,046.46 points.

A total of 758,542,306 shares Rs 29.934 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gains and 237 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

National Assembly passes budget 2025-26



The National Assembly on Thursday approved the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, amounting to Rs17,573 billion, rejecting all cut motions presented by the Opposition.

Passed by a majority vote during the budget session, the Finance Bill 2025 marks a major step in the government’s economic planning for the upcoming year.

The Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Federal Government for the year beginning on the first day of July, 2025 and to amend certain laws [The Finance Bill, 2025], as reported by the Standing Committee was taken up clause by clause.

The clause-wise approval process of the federal budget 2025-26 was commenced in the National Assembly, with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair. Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented motions for the approval of the Finance Bill in the assembly while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the House.

