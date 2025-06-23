GB unveils Rs1.48 trillion budget with pay raise and development focus

Non-tax revenue target has been set at Rs7.89 billion for the upcoming fiscal year

GILGIT (Dunya News) - The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Monday presented its provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, amounting to Rs1.48 trillion.

The budget includes a Rs6 billion deficit, with a strong focus on development and public sector salaries.

Finance Minister Engineer Muhammad Ismail presented the budget in the GB Assembly.

He announced a 10 percent increase in salaries for government employees, aiming to ease the burden of rising inflation.

The budget proposes Rs88.19 billion for non-development expenditures and Rs37 billion for development projects across the region.

A significant chunk — Rs20 billion — has been set aside to continue the wheat subsidy, which is considered crucial for the local population.

Meanwhile, the non-tax revenue target has been set at Rs7.89 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) will contribute Rs11 billion, and an additional Rs4 billion is planned under the Prime Minister’s Program.

Rs1.47 billion has been earmarked for education, while Rs1.25 billion has been allocated for health, which includes Rs620 million for the health endowment fund.

Sectors like agriculture, livestock, and fisheries will get Rs350 million, while tourism — a key economic driver for the region — has been allocated Rs90 million.

The government also proposed Rs100 million for information technology to boost digital access and services in remote areas.