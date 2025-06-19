PSX sees sharp fall after initial surge; KSE-100 index closes in negative zone

Business Business PSX sees sharp fall after initial surge; KSE-100 index closes in negative zone

KSE-100 index ended the day down by 463 points

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 18:02:47 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – On the fourth day of the trading week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong rally at the start, with the KSE-100 index rising by over 1,200 points to reach the level of 121,745 points.

However, during the trading session, a sudden downturn took over the market and persisted until the close of business. As a result, the KSE-100 index ended the day down by 463 points, closing at 120,002 points.

For context, the index had closed the previous trading day at 120,465 points, down by 1,505 points.

Today, shares worth Rs11.58 billion were traded, involving a total volume of approximately 134.09 million shares.

A day earlier, the 100-index a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,505.11 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 120,465.93 points as compared to 121,971.04 points on the last trading day.

Read also: PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,505.11 points

A total of 707,300,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,152,012,654 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.273 billion against Rs 27.983 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gains and 327 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.