Business Business PSX rebounds as KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

The benchmark index hovers at 121,745 points during intraday trading

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 11:50:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant surge on Thursday after it remained bearish in previous two days due to selling pressure amid Iran-Israel conflict.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index has regained the 121,000-point mark as the shares surged by over 1,200 points during intraday trading.

This bullish trend pushed the benchmark index to level of 121,745 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence and strong market sentiment.

Market analysts attribute the rally to improved investor outlook, positive economic signals, and others. The sharp upward movement has rekindled optimism among traders and investors alike.

A day earlier, the 100-index a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,505.11 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 120,465.93 points as compared to 121,971.04 points on the last trading day.

A total of 707,300,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,152,012,654 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.273 billion against Rs 27.983 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gains and 327 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.