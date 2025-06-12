Gandapur says public welfare projects top priority in budget

Business Business Gandapur says public welfare projects top priority in budget

Around 700,000 acres of barren land will be brought under cultivation

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 03:29:15 PKT

PESHAWAR (APP) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that provincial government was set to present tax free budget for welfare of the people.

He said the budget prioritises public welfare projects as per the directives of the PTI chairman. Significant allocations have been made for key sectors including industry, health, education, tourism, and digitalization. Funds have also been earmarked for the Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan motorway project, he said.

Highlighting a major development initiative, he stated that the “Lift Canals” project has been included in the budget and it would prove to be a game-changer for the whole country. Through this project, he said around 700,000 acres of barren land will be brought under cultivation. The budget also includes funding for the construction of small and large dams to enhance water storage and irrigation.

The chief minister added that work was in progress on transmission lines, which would enable the government to provide electricity to industrialists at half the current price.

He further announced an interest-free loan scheme aimed at helping citizens in establishing their own businesses, thereby promoting self-employment. Declaring an educational emergency in the province, the chief minister committed to significantly improving the quality of education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

