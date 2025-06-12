Balochistan approves climate change fund

The environmental experts have welcomed the initiative

QUETTA (APP) - Balochistan government has approved the establishment of ‘Climate Change Fund’ to address environmental challenges in the province.

The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here Wednesday, aims to strengthen the province’s capacity to mitigate the effects of climate change, protect natural resources, and promote sustainable development.

The fund is designed to support adaptation and mitigation strategies that address climate-related risks. Under the fund key areas of focus include conservation of natural resources, nature-aligned development planning, and ecosystem restoration through Nature-Based Solutions (NBS).

Chief Minister Bugti described the fund as a timely and essential initiative, noting that Balochistan faces serious threats from climate change. “This fund will enable us to take practical steps not only to meet environmental challenges but also to provide a healthier and safer environment for our people,” he said.

Sarfraz Bugti added that environmental protection has become a top priority for the provincial government in its pursuit of sustainable development goals. The Climate Change Fund represents a concrete step towards that vision.

The environmental experts have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the fund will play a crucial role in restoring ecological balance and raising environmental awareness across the province.