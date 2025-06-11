Kenya central bank lowers 2026 growth forecast to 5.4pc

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank has lowered its 2026 economic growth forecast to 5.4% from a 5.6% forecast given in April, its governor Kamau Thugge said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Central Bank of Kenya reduced its 2025 growth forecast to 5.2% from 5.4% as it cut its benchmark lending rate, for the sixth meeting in a row, saying it wanted to provide further support to the economy.

The Central Bank Rate was lowered by 25 basis points (bps) to 9.75%, whereas its previous cut was by a larger 75 bps.