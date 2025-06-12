FinMin resolves to modernise agriculture, livestock sectors

A comprehensive development plan would be formulated

Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to modernising the agriculture and livestock sectors in order to drive sustainable economic growth and social prosperity.

Speaking at the post-budget press conference, the minister emphasised that agriculture serves as a key engine of growth, contributing 24% to the national economy.

He announced that a comprehensive development plan would be formulated in collaboration with provincial governments to uplift both the agriculture and livestock sectors.

As part of the current budget, he said, several measures are being introduced to ensure easier access to credit for small-scale farmers, expand crop storage capacities, and improve the availability of certified seeds for both major and minor crops to increase per-acre yields.

To further support the sector, the Minister noted that a dedicated committee has been established to promote agricultural development. He highlighted the significant increase in agricultural credit disbursement as a positive outcome of these efforts.

In addition, the government is launching a clean financing facility, under which banks will extend collateral-free loans of up to Rs. 100,000 to small farmers. These funds will be disbursed via e-wallets, ensuring transparency and efficiency.