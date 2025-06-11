Oil prices soften as markets assess US-China trade talks outcome

Business Business Oil prices soften as markets assess US-China trade talks outcome

Brent crude futures declined 19 cents, or 0.3%, to trade at $66.680 a barrel

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 09:10:11 PKT

(Reuters) - Oil prices softened in Asian trade on Wednesday as markets assessed the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks, yet to be reviewed by President Donald Trump, with weak oil demand from China and OPEC+ production increases weighing on the market.

Brent crude futures declined 19 cents, or 0.3%, to trade at $66.680 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $64.82 at 0318 GMT.

U.S. and Chinese officials agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and resolve China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday at the conclusion of two days of intense negotiations in London.

"The current (price) corrections can be attributed to a mix of technical profit-taking and caution leading up to the US-China (official) announcement," said Phillip Nova, senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

Trump will be briefed on the outcome before approving it, Lutnick added.

"In terms of what it means for crude oil, I think it removes some downside risks, particularly to the Chinese economy and steadies the ship for the U.S. economy - both of which should be supportive for crude oil demand and the price," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst for IG.

Meanwhile, on the supply side, OPEC+ plans to increase oil production by 411,000 barrels per day for July as it looks to unwind production cuts for a fourth straight month, with some analysts not expecting regional demand to soak up these excess barrels.

"Greater oil demand within OPEC+ economies – most notably Saudi Arabia – could offset additional supply from the group over the coming months and support oil prices," said Capital Economics' climate and commodities economist Hamad Hussain in a note.

"However, given that any boost to demand will be seasonal, we still think that Brent crude prices will fall to $60pb by the end of this year."

Later on Wednesday, markets will be focusing on the weekly U.S. oil inventories report from the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Crude stocks fell by 370,000 barrels last week, according to market sources who cited American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters on Monday expected that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by 2 million barrels in the week to June 6, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely rose.

