Federal budget termed positive move for salaried class

The budget proposals bring encouraging news for civil servants

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 08:29:43 PKT

FAISALABAD (APP): Chairman Council of Looms Owners Association (CLOA) Waheed Khaliq Ramay hailed the federal budget as a positive move for the salaried class.

During his budget reaction, he said that the budget proposals bring encouraging news for civil servants. However, he stressed the need to introduce immediate reforms to make this budget industry-friendly.

He recommended that additional incentives for the industrial and export sectors should be announced as it was imperative to ease path towards meeting export targets and accelerating national economic growth.

Meanwhile, PML-N Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has termed the federal budget for the year 2025-26 as pro-people in the prevailing circumstances.

Commenting on federal budget speech, he hoped that it would help in boosting trade and industrial activities in the country. He said that the government has taken positive decisions and announced various programs for the uplift of economic and social sectors of the country.