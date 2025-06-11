Budget gives much-needed relief to middle class: Mustafa Kamal

He welcomes govt’s decision to reduce income tax for salaried class

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Tuesday described the federal budget 2025–26 as balanced and people-friendly, saying it provides much-needed relief to the middle class.

Talking to APP, he welcomed the government’s decision to reduce income tax for salaried individuals earning up to Rs100,000 per month, calling it a commendable step.

He also praised the reasonable increase in government employees’ salaries, noting that such measures were crucial to easing the financial burden amid inflation.

Kamal said that providing tax relief and salary hikes during tough economic times would help improve the quality of life for the salaried class.

The minister further appreciated the allocation of substantial funds for development projects, stating that these investments would support economic growth.

He also lauded the focus on health and education in the budget, saying the government is committed to addressing the needs of the common people.

Commenting on the opposition’s conduct during the budget session, he said their actions appeared more focused on pleasing their leader rather than representing the public’s interests.