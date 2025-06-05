Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs2.98 per unit for K-Electric consumers

Business Business Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs2.98 per unit for K-Electric consumers

However, authority increased electricity prices by 93 paisas per unit for rest of country

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 21:30:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday slashed K-Electric’s tariff by Rs2.98 per unit, giving much-needed relief to the city's users.

The new rates will be reflected in this month’s electricity bills, affecting all consumers across the country—except those using K-Electric.

The residents of Karachi caught a lucky break.

This cut also falls under the head of fuel cost adjustment and will be effective in current billing cycles.

However, the authority increased electricity prices by 93 paisas per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment plan for the rest of the country, except Karachi.

While most of the country will have to dig deeper into their pockets, Karachiites can breathe a little easier—for now.

Read also: NEPRA hikes power tariff by upto 95 paisa per unit

With inflation already making life tough, this move has sparked concerns among consumers who feel they are being pushed to the wall.

Nepra has issued official notifications for both the increase and decrease in tariffs.