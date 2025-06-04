Bilal bin Saqib meets Trump Council head to discuss strategic cooperation on digital assets

Minister of State for Crypto & Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Bilal Bin Saqib met with Robert ‘Bo’ Hines who is Executive Director of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Council on Digital Assets at the White House to explore strategic cooperation on digital assets, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The discussion covered a range of topics including Bitcoin integration and the future of decentralised digital infrastructure.

Bo Hines, who was appointed by President Trump in January 2025, leads U.S. efforts in shaping national policy on digital asset regulation, innovation, and emerging financial technologies.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Bilal Bin Saqib as his special assistant on blockchain and cryptocurrency, giving him the status of a minister of state. In this role, Saqib is tasked with developing a FATF-compliant regulatory framework for digital assets, initiating national Bitcoin mining projects, and integrating blockchain technology into key sectors such as governance, finance, and land management.

The meeting took place after Pakistan unveiled its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) during the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas — a move that marks Pakistan as one of the first Asian countries to incorporate Bitcoin into its official asset reserves.

“I see Pakistan becoming a digital asset leader in the Global South,” Saqib stated. “From establishing our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to opening up national infrastructure for crypto mining and AI data centers, we are laying the groundwork for real digital transformation and economic reform.”

Both U.S. and Pakistani representatives showed mutual interest in enhancing cooperation on digital asset development, regulatory alignment, and technological innovation. The statement also noted a shared goal to foster innovation ecosystems that empower youth and promote financial inclusion through blockchain.

Saqib also held discussions with the White House Counsel’s Office.

As part of its broader crypto strategy, Pakistan plans to allocate 2 gigawatts of energy for Bitcoin mining operations and AI-driven data zones.

Forbes previously featured Saqib on its ‘30 Under 30’ list. He is also the cofounder of Tayaba, a social enterprise tackling Pakistan’s water crisis.

In 2023, he was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to the UK’s National Health Service — a recognition granted for outstanding contributions that have had a lasting impact on communities.



