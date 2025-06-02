Bangladesh removes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait from currency notes, issues new designs

The new notes now feature natural landscapes and historical sites

(Web Desk) – The portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been removed from Bangladesh’s currency notes as the government has issued new redesigned notes.

A spokesperson for the Bangladesh Bank stated that instead of human images, the new notes now feature natural landscapes and historical sites. Notes of denominations 20, 50, and 1000 have been issued so far.

The spokesperson added that notes of different denominations will be issued gradually. The old notes and coins will continue to remain in circulation. This is not the first time that Bangladesh has made changes to its currency design.

When the country changed its name from East Pakistan to Bangladesh, the first notes featured the map of the country. Later, during the tenure of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his party, the Awami League, his images were printed on the currency notes.

When other parties, especially the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, came to power, images of historical and archaeological sites were also included on the notes.

It is recalled that former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India last year following violent protests in Bangladesh that resulted in hundreds of deaths.

