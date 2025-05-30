Weekly inflation sees slight drop of 0.81pc

Business Business Weekly inflation sees slight drop of 0.81pc

Electricity, powdered milk, ghee, wheat, flour and garlic went down

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 18:40:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has released its latest weekly inflation report, showing a slight drop of 0.81 per cent in prices compared to the previous week.

According to the report, inflation over the past year has remained under control, rising by just 0.41 per cent on an annual basis.

The data paints a mixed picture, while the prices of 14 essential items went up, 10 items become cheaper and 27 remained unchanged.

Items like tomatoes, potatoes, egg, onion, bananas, jaggery, mustard oil, mash dal, and chickpeas saw a rise in prices.

On the flip side, sugar, electricity, powdered milk, ghee, wheat, flour and garlic went down.

Read also: Inflation raised by 0.24 percent on week-on-week basis

The prices of bread, mutton, fresh milk, yogurt, and several other goods stayed the same.

All in all, the report suggests that inflation is still a mixed bag, with ups and downs across board.



