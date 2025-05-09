Inflation raised by 0.24 percent on week-on-week basis: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

During the past week, prices of 9 essential items increased, while 17 items saw decrease in prices

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued a weekly report on inflation that reflected that it raised by 0.24 percent on a week-on-week basis.

According to the PBS data, the year-on-year inflation rate shows a decline of 0.80%. During the past week, prices of 9 essential items increased, while 17 items saw a decrease in prices.

The report highlights that broiler chicken prices rose by Rs. 40.15 per kilogram, and the price of eggs increased by Rs. 18.27 per dozen.

Sugar also witnessed a price hike of Rs3.26 per kilogram, while beef became Rs16.28 more expensive per kilogram. Other items that saw a price increase include mash dal, mutton, and jaggery.

On the other hand, the prices of tomatoes dropped by Rs 4.61 per kilogram, garlic by Rs 20.33, potatoes by Rs 2.19, and onions by Rs 1.01 per kilogram during the same period.

Prices of 25 essential items, including rice, fresh milk, and yogurt, remained stable throughout the week.