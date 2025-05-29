Crypto ban remains in Pakistan as PM forms council to review digital currency

For now, Pakistan is playing it safe, sticking to its guns on the ban while exploring future options

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistani government has made it clear that cryptocurrency is still off the table.

During a National Assembly Finance Committee meeting chaired by Dr Nafisa Shah, officials confirmed that crypto trading remained banned in Pakistan.

Prime Minister has formed a Crypto Council through an executive order to look into the issue.

Sharmila Faruqi raised concerns about money laundering risk and stressed the need for digital currency regulations.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Pakistan needed a clear legal framework before any move towards crypto could happen.

Offical warned that only EI Salvador had legalized crypto, and was then backing away.

