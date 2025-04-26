Agreement signed between Pakistan Crypto Council, World Liberty Financial

Business Business Agreement signed between Pakistan Crypto Council, World Liberty Financial

Pakistan Crypto Council officially established in Pakistan: Atta Tarar

Follow on Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 20:17:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major development regarding cryptocurrency in Pakistan, an agreement has been signed between the Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial.

Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, welcomed the delegation from World Liberty Financial to Pakistan. Speaking to the media, he announced that the Pakistan Crypto Council has officially been established in the country.

He highlighted that Pakistan has made significant progress in the field of cryptocurrency in a remarkably short time. He also highlighted that the country offers tremendous opportunities in the crypto sector, backed by the immense talent of Pakistani youth.

The minister further noted that there are attractive investment opportunities across various sectors in Pakistan. On this occasion, the World Liberty Financial chairman remarked that Pakistan is a rapidly emerging economy.