Budget for FY 2025-26 to be presented on June 10, confirms finance secretary

He added that the budget s being finalised in consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal has firmly denied reports of a change in the budget presentation date, confirming that the budget for fiscal year 2025–26 will be presented on June 10 as scheduled.

Earlier, sources had suggested that due to Eid holidays on June 7 and 8, June 9 — the third day of Eid — would be declared a working day to accommodate key meetings.

It was reported that both the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting and the release of the Economic Survey were scheduled for June 9, which could pose logistical challenges.

According to Finance Ministry, the NEC meeting, attended by chief ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, finalises the development program and typically lasts all day. Traditionally, there is a two-day gap between the NEC meeting and the federal budget presentation.

While the NEC meeting date may be adjusted, Secretary Bosal clarified that the federal budget will be presented on June 10 without delay.

