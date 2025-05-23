Govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Business Business Govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Previously, the budget was scheduled to be presented on June 2.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 19:42:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 10.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the federal budget will be presented in the National Assembly on June 10, while the Economic Survey will be released on June 9.

Previously, the budget was scheduled to be presented on June 2.

Meanwhile, today was the final day of talks with the IMF, but no consensus was reached on the budget targets.

Negotiations with the IMF are expected to continue next week.

Earlier, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Jihad Azour called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Friday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the country's overall economic situation and the ongoing IMF programme.