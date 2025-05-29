Pakistan, ADB eye carbon markets as next frontier for green growth

Both sides agreed to formulate a comprehensive, mutually aligned climate change strategy

ISLAMABAD (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, met with a high-level delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday, to explore collaborative opportunities in carbon markets and forge the path for a new climate strategy grounded in economic and environmental synergy.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in aligning Pakistan’s national climate strategy with international best practices and market-driven climate finance solutions.

Both sides agreed to formulate a comprehensive, mutually aligned climate change strategy, with a specific focus on carbon credit mobilization, climate innovation, and outcomes-based project implementation.

Dr. Malik assured ADB of full ministerial cooperation and hands-on involvement in the formulation of the strategy, emphasizing that it must remain impact-driven, transparent, and results-oriented.

The delegation led by Toru Kubo, Senior Director of Climate Change and Sustainable Development (CCSD) reiterated ADB’s strong support, noting that the Bank continues to assist its Developing Member Countries (DMCs) by catalyzing investments in low-carbon technologies, advancing carbon finance readiness, and enhancing the ability of countries like Pakistan to access and benefit from global carbon markets.

The two sides also discussed how Pakistan can strategically link Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to its carbon finance agenda, thereby transforming climate action into a source of economic strength and international credibility.

The meeting signals a growing recognition that climate adaptation and mitigation are not just environmental imperatives—but powerful economic levers.