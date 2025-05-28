KP govt to present budget on June 13

Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 11:17:42 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday announced the date for presenting the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the report, the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 13, and the session of the provincial assembly for the budget presentation will be held at 3 PM.

The Finance Department has sent a letter regarding the budget to the Secretary of Law and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat.

Sources indicate that the total volume of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budget for the next fiscal year is expected to be around Rs. 2,000 billion, while Rs. 450 to 500 billion may be allocated for development projects.

It is worth noting that the total volume of the current fiscal year's budget is Rs. 1,751 billion, with the Annual Development Programme (ADP) amounting to Rs. 420 billion. For the upcoming fiscal year, the provincial government is preparing to present a surplus budget of Rs. 180 billion.