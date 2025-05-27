PSX registers slight recovery amid uncertainty about budget

KSE-100 index closed at 118,332 after gaining 111.78 points

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 18:30:14 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a recovery on Tuesday - a day after it witnessed bearish trend due to uncertainty over the IMF conditions ahead of budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index moved up by over 300 points to 118,599 points. Later, the index closed at 118,332 after gaining 111.78 points.

A day earlier, the stocks witnessed bearish trend, losing 881.55 points, a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 118,221.12 points.

A total of 635,535,311 shares worth Rs18.576 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 246,932,360 shares at Rs5.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 36,720,714 shares at Rs1.27 per share and Telecard Limited with 30,010,235 shares at Rs8.22 per share.

The stock market, like all banks, will remain closed on Wednesday (May 28) on account of Youm-e-Takbeer.

