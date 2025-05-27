Jam Kamal arrives in Japan to attend Osaka 2025 World Expo

He will lead Pakistan’s representation

OSAKA-JAPAN (APP) - Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday arrived in Japan to commence a high-level official visit focused on strengthening economic, trade and investment relation between Pakistan and Japan.

He was warmly received at Kansai International Airport by Pakistan’s Economic Minister, the Director Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2025 and the Trade and Investment Counsellor.

On Tuesday, Jam Kamal will lead Pakistan’s representation in the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, beginning with a meeting with the leadership of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Following the meeting, he will tour various national pavilions, with a special visit to the Pakistan Pavilion, where he will engage with officials and stakeholders promoting Pakistan’s culture, investment potential, and trade opportunities.

The Pakistan Pavilion showcases the country’s emerging sectors, traditional crafts, tourism attractions, and industrial strengths.

Throughout the day, the minister will also visit pavilions of key regional and global partners.

In addition to pavilion visits, the minister is scheduled to address a press conference, attend a diplomatic dinner at the Expo Salon, and engage in bilateral discussions with Japanese officials and business representatives.

The visit is expected to pave the way for deeper economic collaboration, new trade linkages, and increased visibility of Pakistan’s potential in international forums.