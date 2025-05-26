Bilal Bin Saqib appointed SAPM on crypto and blockchain

His position will carry the status of minister of state.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib as his Special Assistant (SAPM) on Cryptocurrency and blockchain.

According to an official notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office, his position will carry the status of minister of state.

Saqib also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister.

Under his leadership, the Council signed a landmark partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLF) — a decentralised finance platform backed by US President Donald Trump — to help drive blockchain innovation and stablecoin adoption in Pakistan.

He also invited Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder of Binance, and appointed him as Strategic Advisor to the PCC to help shape regulatory development, infrastructure expansion, and education programs for crypto in Pakistan.

A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE) with a Master’s in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, he has been featured in Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 for his work in social impact.

Responsibilities as SAPM on Blockchain & Crypto

As SAPM, Bilal Bin Saqib will:

• Develop a comprehensive, FATF-compliant regulatory framework for digital assets

• Launch national Bitcoin mining programs

• Oversee blockchain integration across governance, finance, and land records

• Facilitate licensing and regulation of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs)

• Promote Web3 ecosystem development and investor protection mechanisms

Pakistan’s Digital Future

Pakistan ranks in the global top 10 for crypto adoption, with over 40 million crypto users and $300 billion in annual trading volume, as per the 2023 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index. With 60% of its population under the age of 30, 40,000 annual IT graduates, and the 4th largest freelancer market globally, the country is primed for exponential digital growth.

“Pakistan’s unique demographic and digital landscape offers an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog into the future of technology—where blockchain and crypto will drive economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness,” said Bilal Bin Saqib.

The appointment came just days after Saqib met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. The meeting focused on the future of Pakistan's digital economy, with an emphasis on empowering the youth through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, Bilal highlighted the importance of enabling young Pakistanis to engage with global technological trends. He emphasised that the Council aimed to turn digital finance, decentralisation, and AI into opportunities for national development.

He also shared recent milestones achieved by the Pakistan Crypto Council during the discussion.