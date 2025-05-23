Crypto Council CEO calls on Field Marshal Munir to discuss digital future

Business Business Crypto Council CEO calls on Field Marshal Munir to discuss digital future

Saqib presents strategic roadmap designed to drive innovation

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 15:29:50 PKT

RAWALPINDI – During a high-level meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, held talks with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), focusing on the country’s digital economic future.

The conversation emphasised empowering youth through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence, highlighting Pakistan's increasing dedication to leveraging emerging technologies for economic growth and international competitiveness. The central theme was the importance of placing young Pakistanis at the forefront of this transformation.

“Our youth deserve a voice in the global tech arena,” Saqib stated. “The Pakistan Crypto Council is committed to shaping a future where digital finance, decentralization, and AI are seen as tools for leadership, innovation, and national advancement.”

Saqib provided updates on PCC’s initiatives, including recent regulatory consultations, international partnerships, and visits from key figures such as World Liberty Financial delegates and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. He also highlighted the Council’s youth-centric approach to cultivating a digitally proficient and globally competitive generation.

He presented a strategic roadmap designed to drive innovation and broaden access to opportunities within Pakistan’s expanding digital finance sector.

