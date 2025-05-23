Fluctuations persist in PSX amid budget uncertainty

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Stocks continued to fluctuate in the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX), with the first trading session ending in the negative zone.

On the fifth and final business day of the week, the stock exchange witnessed a bearish start. With a drop of over 200 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index lost the 119,000-point level and reached a low of 118,723 points.

During trading, the market continued to fluctuate.

However, the first trading session ended in the negative zone, with the index closing at 119,140 points, down by 12 points.

In the first session of the stock exchange, trading volume stood at over 800 million rupees, with shares worth 1.5 billion traded.

Selling persisted in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and power generation.

Besides, index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, UBL, and NBP, are traded in red.

Experts say investors are actively selling shares as clouds of uncertainty are prevailing due to uncertainty in the upcoming budget.

It is worth mentioning that at the end of the previous business day, the index had closed at 119,153 points, after a decline of 778 points.

