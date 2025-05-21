Bulls return to PSX after a day's break

The KSE-100 index rose by over 600 points to touch 119,649 points early morning

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday after a day’s break.

The KSE-100 index that lost 718 points on Tuesday, showed signs of recovery in early morning trading. The index rose by over 600 points to touch 119,649 points.

The positive trend continued throughout the day as the KSE-100 index touched 119,717.48 points with an addition of 746.36 points by 2:44 pm.

A day earlier, the index dipped to 118,971 due to investors' cautious approach ahead of the budget.

