Electricity prices likely to increase by Rs1.27 per unit

Says per unit price was recorded at Rs8.94, while the reference cost was Rs7.68 for April

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 12:08:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The electricity prices are expected to increase by Rs1.27 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment for April 2025.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) that will conduct hearing on May 29.

The CPPA said 10.513 billion units of electricity were generated in April, while 10.196 billion units were supplied to power distribution companies during the same month.

It stated that the cost of electricity per unit was recorded at Rs8.94, while the reference cost was Rs7.68. In April, 21.94 percent of electricity was produced from hydropower, 14.51pc from local coal, 10.02pc from imported coal, and 0.97pc from furnace oil.

According to the CPPA, 8.01pc of electricity was generated from local gas, 20.52% from imported LNG, and 17.91% from nuclear fuel in April.

