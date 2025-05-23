Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to 16.65bn dollars

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded as $5,202 million

KARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan surged to $16,648.5 million as of May 16 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $11,446.5 million.

“SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,043 million to US$ 11,446.5 million as SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million (US$ 1,023 million) from the IMF under EFF program on May 13, 2025,“ the central bank reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position during the week ended on 16 May 2025.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded as $5,202 million, as per the forex breakup for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 09, 2025, were $15,613.8 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $10,403.1 million while reserves of $5,210.7 million were held by the commercial banks.