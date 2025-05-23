PIA announces direct flights from Lahore to Paris

Flight will depart every Wednesday from Allama Iqbal International Airport

(Web Desk) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will launch direct weekly flights from Lahore to Paris beginning June 18, the national carrier said Thursday.

A spokesperson for PIA said the flight will depart every Wednesday from Allama Iqbal International Airport and arrive at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The new service expands the airline’s European operations, adding to the two weekly flights it already operates from Islamabad to Paris.

With the addition, PIA will offer three direct weekly connections to the French capital.

“The new flight is part of PIA’s broader plan to expand its reach across Europe, making air travel more accessible and convenient for passengers,” the spokesperson said.

The airline also plans to launch additional routes to other European cities to meet growing demand from travelers and the Pakistani diaspora.