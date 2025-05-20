Brazilian airline Gol says US court approves restructuring plan
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol said on Tuesday its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has been approved by a US court.
The Brazilian carrier, which has been in bankruptcy proceedings since early 2024, told Reuters it expects to exit Chapter 11 in June.
Gol's shares were up more than 7.5% in afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, outperforming the broader Bovespa index, which was down 0.1%.