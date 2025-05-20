What's in the EU's new Russia sanctions

Business Business What's in the EU's new Russia sanctions

What's in the EU's new Russia sanctions

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 22:12:01 PKT

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Union adopted on Tuesday its 17th package of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The package hits 75 entities with full-fledged sanctions that include asset freezes and financing bans, bringing the total listing to over 2,400 entities and individuals.

EU countries also adopted three other sets of measures to tackle chemical weapons, human rights abuses and hybrid threats.

Here are the key details:

SHADOW FLEET, OIL

* 189 shadow fleet vessels added to list, including 183 oil tankers. The vessels help Moscow keep its crude exports flowing, circumventing Western sanctions.

* EU now lists 342 Russian shadow fleet vessels, including tankers and vessels moving military equipment

* New listings include major Russia oil company Surgutneftegaz and Russian shipping firm Insurance Joint Stock Company “VSK”

* Eiger Shipping DMCC, the Dubai shipping arm of Russian oil trader Litasco. Litasco is the trading arm of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil

* Four companies involved in managing Russia's shadow fleet: two in the United Arab Emirates, one in Turkey and one in Hong Kong

MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

* EU lists six companies in China: three for providing high-tech machine tools and three for supplying critical components, including for drones

* One company in Belarus that exports military equipment to Russia and an Israeli firm involved in sanctions circumvention and supplying products for Russia's military

* One Russian gold mining entity Petropavlovsk

* 31 entities will face stricter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technology, with 13 from outside Russia and the EU: six in Turkey, three in Vietnam, two in UAE, one in Uzbekistan and one in Serbia