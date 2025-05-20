SBP launches 'Go Cashless' drive to buy sacrificial animals in cattle markets

Transaction limits temporarily raised to facilitate buyers and sellers

Tue, 20 May 2025

(Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has initiated a nationwide ‘Go Cashless’ campaign to promote digital payment solutions in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Azha.

Running from May 19 until the eve of Eid, the campaign is intended to reduce reliance on cash and boost the use of digital financial services for purchasing sacrificial animals and covering related costs.

“In partnership with the banking industry, the SBP is enabling digital payment solutions in 54 designated cattle markets across the country,” the central bank said in a statement.

Digital transactions will be accepted for a range of services, including the purchase of livestock, water, animal feed, and parking fees.

Building on similar efforts launched during Eidul Azha last year, this year’s initiative seeks to further expand digital adoption among merchants and consumers.

To facilitate large payments, SBP has also temporarily raised transaction limits from May 19 to June 15.

“The public is strongly encouraged to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services,” the SBP added, highlighting that greater digital adoption would support a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.