Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway to boost economic connectivity: FinMin

Says the project to be completed at all costs

Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 04:05:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday reaffirmed in the National Assembly that the Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway (M-6) remains a top infrastructure priority and will be completed “at all costs” to support Pakistan’s economic integration.

While addressing lawmakers’ concerns, the finance minister clarified that the project would be funded either through international sources or the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He added that budget preparations are underway and the planning ministry will be briefed on the motorway’s strategic importance to ensure it receives appropriate funding in the upcoming fiscal allocations.

Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, responding to a calling attention notice regarding the M-6’s absence from the PSDP 2024–25 list, stated that although the project did not make it into the current development portfolio, it will be incorporated in the PSDP for 2025–26.

He assured that the motorway remains a “priority initiative” and will be financed through various channels, including the PSDP, foreign assistance, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Communications has proposed an allocation of Rs 10 billion for the motorway in the next development cycle, although this figure is subject to future revision.

“This project will be reflected not only in the PSDP but also supported through foreign funding and Public-Private Partnership models,” Subhani emphasized, adding that preparations are underway for a project launch in the upcoming fiscal year.

He also informed members of the House that international financial bodies, particularly the Asian Development Bank (ADB), have expressed interest in jointly financing the motorway, with discussions currently ongoing.

Addressing allegations of regional bias, the minister clarified that the M-6 is a national connectivity initiative—not limited to any province. He pointed out that only 18 kilometers of the motorway traverse Punjab, while the majority spans across Sindh and Balochistan, covering key routes such as Karachi to Quetta.

Subhani added that preliminary work, including land acquisition, has already commenced. “This project is part of our government’s broader vision for a national motorway network, championed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

“The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway will bridge critical infrastructure gaps, enhance economic development, and improve regional connectivity,” the minister concluded.