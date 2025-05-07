Sri Lanka gets $1 bln from World Bank, jobs in focus

Business Business Sri Lanka gets $1 bln from World Bank, jobs in focus

The initiative aims to expand economic opportunity

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 21:40:04 PKT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Wednesday it has earmarked more than $1 billion to support job creation and private sector growth in Sri Lanka over three years.

"The initiative aims to expand economic opportunity, strengthen local industry, and attract private capital to support long-term growth," the bank said in a statement.

Also Read: Sri Lanka's new president presents first budget with focus on crisis recovery

The World Bank estimates a shortage of some 700,000 jobs in the island nation over the next decade with a million young people entering the workforce.