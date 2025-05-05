Crypto council puts Pakistan on global blockchain map

PCC begins drafting a comprehensive regulatory framework

Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 04:11:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - In just 50 days since its launch on March 14, 2025, the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has made significant strides in positioning the country as a credible player in the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Supported by the government, the council’s swift progress has surprised many observers, particularly in a region where regulatory inertia often slows innovation. The PCC has already signed major international agreements, appointed world-class advisors, and begun drafting a comprehensive regulatory framework, all while promoting Pakistan as a hub for blockchain-based financial solutions.

One of the council’s most notable achievements is the appointment of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as a strategic advisor. CZ’s extensive experience in global compliance, crypto infrastructure, and blockchain adoption offers the PCC and Pakistan an unparalleled advantage.

Pakistan is currently the only country in the region to bring a figure of CZ’s stature into national crypto advisory, signaling its serious intent to lead in digital finance.

Adding to its growing profile, the PCC has entered into a Letter of Intent with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a US-backed blockchain initiative associated with former President Donald Trump. This agreement marks the first time a US crypto project has signed a formal partnership with any institution in Pakistan.

The WLF delegation, led by Zachary Witkoff, son of real estate magnate and former envoy Steve Witkoff, aims to collaborate on developing stablecoins, DeFi platforms, and cross-border blockchain infrastructure tailored for Pakistan’s unique needs.

The timing of these agreements has amplified their global impact, especially as regional tensions escalate. The deal with WLF has been widely covered in both international and regional media, including Indian outlets, which have taken note of Pakistan’s accelerating progress in contrast to India’s more conservative and tax-heavy approach to digital assets.

PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saqib has also held meetings with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Hajji Hasan to explore opportunities for collaboration in blockchain technology and Shariah-compliant finance. The discussions focused on a potential Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership to develop regulatory frameworks aligned with both FATF standards and Islamic financial principles.

This partnership could see Pakistan and Malaysia jointly pioneer digital asset regulation in the Muslim world.