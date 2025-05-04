Pakistan's cement exports jump 29pc but domestic demand remains weak

A healthy rise in exports this year is a good omen

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s cement exports rose nearly 29% to 7.4 million tons in the first ten months of the current fiscal year, but overall dispatches remained flat due to sluggish domestic demand, industry data showed on Saturday.

Total cement dispatches, domestic and exports combined, reached 37.336 million tons during the July 2024 to April 2025 period, just 0.32% lower than the same stretch last year, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

Domestic sales, however, dropped 5.55% to 29.978 million tons, while exports surged 28.77% from 5.714 million tons to 7.359 million tons.

“A healthy rise in exports this year is a good omen,” an APCMA statement said. “However, the industry’s resurgence was limited due to low domestic demand, leaving about one third of the industry capacity idle.”

April 2025 data showed total cement dispatches increased by 13.24% year-on-year to 3.342 million tons, driven by a 34.56% jump in exports and a modest 7.64% rise in local sales.

The APCMA statement urged the government to announce industry-friendly measures in the upcoming budget to boost domestic construction activity and enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani cement.

Pakistan’s cement industry has struggled in recent years with subdued domestic consumption due to economic headwinds and high construction costs, forcing manufacturers to increasingly rely on exports.

