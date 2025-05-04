Ordinance issued to improve tax recovery

It will ensure compliance, prevent judicial delays

Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 04:24:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 has been issued to improve tax recovery through enforcement.

The ordinance has been issued after significant reduction in revenue targets and it will bring changes in Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Excise Act 2005.

The ordinance will increase tax collection, ensure compliance and prevent judicial delays. It amends section 138 (3A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, section 140 (6A) of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Inland Revenue Officers will be deployed to monitor the production, supply and inventory of businesses.

The implementation of the ordinance will prevent under-reporting of production and tax evasion. The proposed ordinance document will enforce tax stamps and labels more strictly under the Federal Excise Act.

The implementation of the ordinance will prevent tax evasion through real-time monitoring. Through the proposed ordinance, delay in court cases in tax collection due will be prevented.

