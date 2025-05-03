SBP's forex reserves move up by 9 million dollars

The reserves held by the commercial banks decreased to $5,037.4 million

KARACHI (APP) – The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 15,251.8 million while the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held reserves inched up to $ 10,214.4 million as of April 25, 2025.

The central bank, in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position, said: “During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million“.

The breakup of the foreign reserves for the period under review depicted that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, however, decreased to $5,037.4 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 18, 2025, were $15,436 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $10,206 million while reserves of $5,230.1 million were held by the commercial banks.

