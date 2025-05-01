Dubai govt briefed on Pakistan's economy vision

Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti

Thu, 01 May 2025 02:33:39 PKT

Dubai (APP) - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti in Dubai and discussed Pakistan’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

The minister appreciated the visionary approach of the Dubai Government and shared Pakistan’s commitment to long-term strategic planning, said a news release.

He briefed on Pakistan’s vision to become a $1 trillion economy by 2035, driven by digital transformation, governance reforms, and sustained policy frameworks.

He emphasised that political stability, institutional continuity, peace, and innovation are vital pillars for achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The minister also outlined Pakistan’s focus on civil service and public sector reforms, aiming to realign governance structures to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving, technology-driven global environment.

Earlier, welcoming the Pakistani delegation, Al Basti provided an overview of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, a pioneering initiative launched in 2003 aimed at enhancing the standards of public sector performance, governance, and innovation.

He explained how the programme leverages international best practices to build a smart, efficient, and customer-centric governance system. He emphasized that key performance indicators include citizen satisfaction and employee happiness.

Al Basti endorsed the importance of a clear leadership vision and effective citizen engagement for achieving national goals. He emphasized that accountability and transparency must underpin governance to ensure optimal government performance and policy implementation.

Both sides acknowledged the potential for bilateral collaboration in areas such as human capital development, information technology, and financial services, and expressed a mutual desire to explore pathways for knowledge exchange and innovation-led partnerships.