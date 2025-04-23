Highway blockades in Sindh severely disrupt exports, says SM Tanveer

Pakistan's exports have declined by 12% in the last quarter

LAHORE (Dunya News) – United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer has expressed concern over the blockade of the national highways in Sindh, which has severely impacted the country's exports.

According to recent statistics, Pakistan's exports have declined by 12% in the last quarter, partly due to logistical challenges.

In a statement, he noted that the business community is anxious about the situation and uncertain about the way forward.

"The current blockade is not only affecting our export targets but also damaging the country's reputation as a reliable trade partner," he added.

The noted businessman emphasised that export consignments require uninterrupted movement to meet targets. "We can't afford to lose more time and opportunities. The government needs to take immediate action to resolve this issue," he stressed.

Tanveer urged the Sindh government to negotiate with protesters and persuade them to relocate their demonstrations to the roadside, ensuring the smooth transportation of export goods. "We need to find a solution that balances the rights of protesters with the needs of the economy," he said.

The timely resolution of this issue is crucial for Pakistan's economic stability and growth, he concluded.

