SM Tanveer vows to achieve $100b exports in five years

Each district in Punjab possesses unique economic strengths

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Patron-in-Chief of the Businessmen Group and former provincial minister, SM Tanveer, stated that their goal is to raise exports to $100 billion within the next five years.

In his remarks, he highlighted that each district in Punjab possesses unique economic strengths, with various products being exported from every city across the province.

He expressed concerns about duties on imported paper and books, noting that this has led to the shutdown of 5,000 printing presses in Pakistan.

SM Tanveer further emphasised the need to address issues hindering IT and textile industry growth and shared that efforts have commenced to improve the taxation system.

