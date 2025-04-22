Gold prices hike by Rs5,900, hit all-time high of Rs363,700 per tola

The per tola and 10 gram silver rates remained stagnant at Rs3,441 and Rs2,950.

Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 17:14:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs5,900 on Tuesday and was sold all-time high, at Rs363,700 against its sale at Rs357,800 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs5,059 to Rs311,814 from Rs306,755 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs4,637 to Rs285,839 from Rs281,202.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $59 to $3,454 from $3,395 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $32.77, the Association reported.

