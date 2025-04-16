Gold hits record high at Rs348,000 per tola in Pakistan

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs7,373 to Rs298,353

Wed, 16 Apr 2025

KARACHI (APP) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs8,600 and was traded at all-time high at Rs348,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs339,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs7,373 to Rs298,353 from Rs290,980 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs273,500 from Rs266,741, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs63 to Rs3,460 and 10 gram silver increased by Rs54 to Rs2,966.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $86 to $3,310 from $3,224 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.63 and at $32.98, the Association reported.

