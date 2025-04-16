Oil subdued as markets assess effects of trade war

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were flat early on Wednesday, as shifting U.S. trade policies fuelled uncertainty while markets assessed the potential impact of the U.S.-China trade war on economic growth and energy demand.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.72 per barrel by 0039 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 3 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.36. Both benchmarks fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Global oil demand is expected to grow at its slowest rate for five years in 2025 and U.S. production rises will also taper off, due to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners and their retaliatory moves, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

World oil demand this year is expected to rise by 730,000 barrels per day, the IEA said, sharply down from 1.03 million bpd expected last month. The reduction is larger than a cut made on Monday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"As the IEA highlighted, demand growth will likely remain modest, and the imbalance between global crude oil supply and demand is weighing on the market," said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management.

"If the stock market - currently under pressure from tariffs - rebounds, we could see a rally in oil prices pushing WTI above $65. But without that support, prices will likely stay in the low $60s," he said.

Concerns over Trump's escalating tariffs, combined with rising output from OPEC+, a group comprising OPEC and its producing allies such as Russia, have already dragged oil prices down roughly 13% so far this month.

The uncertainty surrounding trade tensions has led several banks, including UBS, BNP Paribas and HSBC, to cut their crude price forecasts.

Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese goods to eye-watering levels, prompting Beijing to slap retaliatory duties on U.S. imports in an intensifying trade war between the world's two biggest economies that markets fear will lead to a global recession.

In a further sign of rising tensions, China has ordered its airlines not to take further deliveries of Boeing (BA.N) jets in response to the U.S. decision to impose 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies said it boosted production and benefited from better gas sales in the first quarter of 2025. However, its refining branch is still recovering from an industry-wide drop in profitability.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.4 million barrels in the week ended April 11, while gasoline inventories fell 3 million barrels and distillate stocks dropped 3.2 million barrels, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.