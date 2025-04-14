Bulls dominate PSX as respite in Trump tariffs eases pressure

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors

Updated On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 17:11:50 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

The benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 115,738 points as it gained nearly 900 points. Later, the pattern persisted and the index closed at 114,853.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Moreover, index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SNGPL, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB and UBL traded in the green on the back of respite in tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful visit to Belarus last week.

It must be noted that volatility continued in the PSX throughout the week as the world was in the grip of heightened uncertainty sparked by tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

