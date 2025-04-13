Trump says he will provide more info on chips tariffs on Monday

Business Business Trump says he will provide more info on chips tariffs on Monday

"I'll give you that answer on Monday," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One

Follow on Published On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 09:35:34 PKT

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will provide an update on his administration's approach to semiconductor tariffs on Monday.

"I'll give you that answer on Monday," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Earlier, Trump granted exclusions from steep reciprocal tariffs to smartphones, computers and some other electronics imported largely from China, providing a big break to tech companies like Apple that rely on imported products.

In a notice to shippers, the US Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes excluded from the import taxes. The exclusions are retroactive to April 5.